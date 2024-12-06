Gwinnett mechanic pleads guilty in scheme that preyed on people in recovery

A Suwanee mechanic pleaded guilty Friday to one count of racketeering after he was indicted this summer on charges that he preyed on people in addiction recovery and scammed them out of thousands of dollars.

Aaron Hayes was sentenced to 20 years and will owe just over $76,700 in restitution, according to John Melvin, chief assistant district attorney of the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit. A year of his sentence will be served in prison, which Hayes has already served. He is now ordered to work release, which will be suspended once he pays back $25,000.

“The defendant preyed upon very vulnerable victims,” said Melvin. “The sentence was fashioned both to punish him and to make our victims whole as quickly as possible. I am thankful for the work of the Suwanee Police Department and thankful for the RICO statute which made it possible to achieve this result, not just for Gwinnett County residences, but for victims across the north Atlanta area.”