TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocking I-285 East ramp to I-75 North in Cobb

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the I-285 northbound ramp to I-75 in Cobb County and causing heavy delays for Wednesday morning’s commute.
The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when the ramp will reopen.
Those looking to access I-75 North should take the Cobb Parkway exit off of the Perimeter, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. To avoid the backup, motorists should exit at South Cobb Drive.
