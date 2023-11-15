BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocking I-285 East ramp to I-75 North in Cobb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

15 minutes ago
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the I-285 northbound ramp to I-75 in Cobb County and causing heavy delays for Wednesday morning’s commute.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when the ramp will reopen.

Those looking to access I-75 North should take the Cobb Parkway exit off of the Perimeter, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. To avoid the backup, motorists should exit at South Cobb Drive.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

