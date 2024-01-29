TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopen after crash closes southbound Connector

Traffic is slowly recovering after a crash closed all southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector at Langford Parkway early Monday.
The crash was reported just after 5:15 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reported. Lanes began reopening around 6:30 a.m.
Commuters looking to avoid the closure should use Metropolitan Parkway, Pryor Street, Moreland Avenue or I-285 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
**UPDATE** Left lanes opening here on I-75/85/sb but still jammed south of I-20. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/8eVFmV1SIN— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 29, 2024
Police have not released details about what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
