TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopen after crash closes southbound Connector

Traffic is slowly recovering after a crash closed all southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector at Langford Parkway early Monday.

The crash was reported just after 5:15 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reported. Lanes began reopening around 6:30 a.m.

Commuters looking to avoid the closure should use Metropolitan Parkway, Pryor Street, Moreland Avenue or I-285 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.