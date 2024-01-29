TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopen after crash closes southbound Connector

BreakingNews
All lanes of the southbound Connector were shut down at Langford Parkway due to a crash Monday morning.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Traffic is slowly recovering after a crash closed all southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector at Langford Parkway early Monday.

The crash was reported just after 5:15 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reported. Lanes began reopening around 6:30 a.m.

Commuters looking to avoid the closure should use Metropolitan Parkway, Pryor Street, Moreland Avenue or I-285 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Police have not released details about what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

