Todd and Julie Chrisley denied new trial in tax evasion case

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Reality stars’ sentencing scheduled for Nov. 21

Reality stars and former Georgia residents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s motion for a new trial in their federal tax evasion case has been denied and their sentencing, originally scheduled for this week, moved to next month. The couple was found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in June.

The couple filed a joint motion for a new trial in August arguing the court had knowingly used perjured testimony from an IRS revenue officer, failed to disclose materially exculpatory evidence and improperly denied their belated motion to suppress evidence as untimely.

The motion for a new trial was denied Monday. Sentencing was originally set for Thursday in federal court but has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. The Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, in a statement released from the U.S. Attorney’s office following the guilty verdict. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

Through their attorneys, the couple released a statement following the verdict expressing disappointment and that an appeal was planned.

Prosecutors argued the Chrisleys deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to get loans, purposely targeting smaller banks that did less due diligence than larger ones, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Todd Chrisley would later file for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt.

Prosecutors also alleged the couple actively hid millions they made from the reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” which began in 2014, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009. The couple is alleged to have actively evaded taxes going back to 2009, the AJC reported.

At the time of most of the alleged illegal activity, the Chrisleys were living in metro Atlanta before moving to Nashville in 2016.

An attorney representing Todd Chrisley argued in his opening statement that the couple were actually victims of Mark Braddock, who oversaw Chrisley Asset Management, and did all the defrauding without the couple’s knowledge until he was fired in 2012. Braddock received federal immunity from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in exchange for evidence against the Chrisleys, the attorney said.

The Chrisleys are currently free on bond but were placed on location monitoring and home detention while they awaited sentencing.

The reality show, which aired on USA Network, is a comedic look at the lives of the Chrisley family. It was recently renewed for a 10th season. According to Entertainment Tonight, E! had already finished season 9 of “Chrisley Knows Best” and did not film during the trial, although it remains unclear when USA will or began taping season 10.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

