South Georgia man, 75, shot in exchange of gunfire with deputies

A 75-year-old man in the South Georgia town of Townsend was injured Friday morning after he exchanged gunfire with McIntosh County deputies and was shot, authorities said.

The McIntosh sheriff’s office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting of Allen Barrett at his home on Woodstork Way NE, the state agency said. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Townsend is an unincorporated community about an hour south of Savannah. The area is known as the home of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Townsend Bombing Range, a facility used by all branches of the military that spans nearly 34,000 acres. The USMC describes the facility as the “East Coast’s premier air-to-ground training range.” The county, McIntosh, has a population just shy of 11,000.