South Georgia man, 75, shot in exchange of gunfire with deputies

The GBI will investigate after 75-year-old Allen Barrett was shot in an exchange of gunfire with McIntosh County sheriff's deputies, the state agency said.
17 minutes ago

A 75-year-old man in the South Georgia town of Townsend was injured Friday morning after he exchanged gunfire with McIntosh County deputies and was shot, authorities said.

The McIntosh sheriff’s office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting of Allen Barrett at his home on Woodstork Way NE, the state agency said. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Townsend is an unincorporated community about an hour south of Savannah. The area is known as the home of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Townsend Bombing Range, a facility used by all branches of the military that spans nearly 34,000 acres. The USMC describes the facility as the “East Coast’s premier air-to-ground training range.” The county, McIntosh, has a population just shy of 11,000.

Barrett called 911 around 5:20 a.m. and made suicidal comments while speaking to the dispatcher, the GBI said. The dispatcher sent deputies out to the property to check on Barrett.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found Barrett sitting on the porch with a gun, according to the GBI. They began negotiating with Barrett, but as they talked, the 75-year-old brandished his weapon and fired at the deputies, the GBI said. A deputy returned fire, hitting Barrett.

Barrett was taken to the hospital and his condition is considered stable, the GBI said.

The state agency will conduct an independent investigation of the shooting turn over its results to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review, and the DA will determine if any charges should be filed. This is the 45th shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has investigated in the state this year.

