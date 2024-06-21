Man convicted of DUI in Cherokee crash that killed landscaper

Thomas allegedly told sheriff’s deputies that he couldn’t see the truck because the sun was in his eyes, but the sun did not impact other drivers in the area from seeing the truck, according to prosecutors.

Prior to the crash, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. outside of a home on Eagle Watch Drive, Crossland said Thomas was seen tailgating another driver and speeding in the neighborhood. He was going at least 13 mph over the speed limit at the time of the crash, officials said.

According to investigators who were at the scene, Thomas was not injured but “did show signs of impairment.”

Thomas admitted that he had taken a prescription medication that “is known to cause sleepiness and blurred vision,” and a blood test conducted hours after the crash showed that the medicine was still in Thomas’ system, Crossland confirmed.

Pirir-Pirir is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren who live in Guatemala.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.