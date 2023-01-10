Shooting at troubled apartment complex in SE Atlanta leaves man injured

The 911 call came in around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot at the Constitution Apartments at 960 Constitution Avenue, near the intersection with Forrest Park Road, police said in a statement. When responding officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was in a dispute with a man when he was shot, the statement read.