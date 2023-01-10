Shooting at troubled apartment complex in SE Atlanta leaves man injured

A man was injured in a shooting at a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta’s Norwood Manor neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The 911 call came in around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot at the Constitution Apartments at 960 Constitution Avenue, near the intersection with Forrest Park Road, police said in a statement. When responding officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was in a dispute with a man when he was shot, the statement read.
No other details were released about what led up to the shooting or about the suspect.
The Constitution Apartments is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in the neighborhoods that give them the designation.
Between 2017 and January 2022, there were 72 crimes reported at the Constitution, including 10 aggravated assaults, seven robberies and two child molestations, according to the AJC investigation. Five code complaints also were listed in recent years, including two about bedbug infestations and one on exposed wiring.
