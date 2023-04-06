X

Reward raised to $10K to find suspect in Manuel’s Tavern homicide

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 hours ago
Dean Phillips, a father of 5, was shot to death in October

Investigators are hoping an increased reward of $10,000 will help find the suspect accused of killing a man outside a popular Poncey-Highland tavern.

On Oct. 27, Dean Phillips was leaving Manuel’s Tavern when he saw a man attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot, witnesses told police. The man then shot Phillips in the chest and left the parking lot with a getaway driver, police previously said.

Patrons and employees tried to help Phillips, applying pressure to his wound to try to save him. Phillips died at the scene. The 54-year-old DeKalb County father left behind five children, the youngest of whom was 13.

ExploreManuel’s Tavern homicide victim ‘tried to help whoever he could’

After his death, Phillips’ wife told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he always wanted to help others.

“Dean had a heart of gold. One of the most loving men,” Sandra Phillips said. “He really loved his family. He was the best husband a woman could ask for. He was my superman and I was his superwoman.”

Dean Phillips ran the Was and Now Foundation, an organization he founded to provide beds for children in underprivileged communities. He had also served with The Stewart Foundation, an Atlanta-based youth nonprofit leadership program.

Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $10,000. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

