Reward raised to $10K to find suspect in Manuel’s Tavern homicide

On Oct. 27, Dean Phillips was leaving Manuel’s Tavern when he saw a man attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot, witnesses told police. The man then shot Phillips in the chest and left the parking lot with a getaway driver, police previously said.

Patrons and employees tried to help Phillips, applying pressure to his wound to try to save him. Phillips died at the scene. The 54-year-old DeKalb County father left behind five children, the youngest of whom was 13.