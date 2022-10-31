Manuel’s Tavern homicide victim ‘tried to help whoever he could’

“Dean had a heart of gold. One of the most loving men,” Sandra Phillips said. “He really loved his family. He was the best husband a woman could ask for. He was my superman and I was his superwoman.”

The couple recently took a cruise with friends and would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary Sunday. Sandra Phillips now plans to carry on her husband’s legacy.

“I’m going to continue to fulfill the mission of Dean Phillips’ dream,” she said.

That dream included the Was and Now Foundation, an organization he founded to provide beds for children in underprivileged communities. He had also served with The Stewart Foundation, an Atlanta-based youth nonprofit leadership program.

“Every child deserves a bed,” the foundation’s website states. “It is a human basic need.”

As a child growing up in Boston, Phillips knew of children who didn’t have their own beds, Sandra Phillips said. He would put together makeshift beds in his home for them. As an adult, the thought of children without beds still bothered him.

“We should start an organization that provides beds for kids sleeping on the floor,” Phillips told his wife.

Sandra Phillips said the organization was once able to provide beds to a family of six. It brought tears to her eyes seeing the faces of the children light up knowing they would have a bed of their own.

Dean Phillips wanted to continue to expand the organization to help other children. It was simply his calling to help, his wife said.

The funeral for Phillips is planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at World Changers International Church in Atlanta. Those wishing to honor him can donate to his organization.

Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and are eligible for rewards of up to $2,000. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, tex information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.