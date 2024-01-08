Red Cross warns Georgians to plan now for Tuesday’s threat of severe storms

A potent storm system will move into GA Tonight and Tue. Periods of heavy rain with 1 to 3 inches possible with... Posted by US National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia on Monday, January 8, 2024

With the rainy weather on the way, the American Red Cross of Georgia said now is the time to get prepared. The agency recommends three steps to take to be ready:

1. Build a storm kit

Gather supplies that could be needed, including water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications and supplies for an infant or pets, the Red Cross suggests. A small tool kit, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cellphone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information could also be helpful in the event of an emergency.

2. Make a plan

Plan what to do in case you need to shelter in place or evacuate during the storm, the Red Cross suggests. Coordinate the plan with schools and employers and your community’s emergency plans. If you must go to a shelter, learn different routes in the event roads are blocked. Make sure everyone in your family knows what to do in the event of a weather emergency.

3. Stay informed

Find out how local officials will reach out to communities during a disaster, including how to find out when there is an evacuation order.

The forecast led two South Georgia school districts, Glynn County and Effingham County, to cancel classes for Tuesday. Other districts, including those in metro Atlanta, were watching the forecast to determine whether classes or after-school activities would be affected.