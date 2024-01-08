MONDAY’S WEATHER | Dry today ahead of widespread storms tomorrow

As the day goes on, the wind will pick up. Gusts could reach up to 20 to 30 mph this evening. Parts of the North Georgia mountains could see even stronger winds as night falls and storms that are forming in the west this morning will start reaching the area. Some parts in the southwest corner of the metro could see some downpours as early as 10 p.m., according to the forecast. By 11 p.m., storms are expected to blanket the area and will stick around through the night into tomorrow.

“This is moderate to heavy rain early in the morning commute tomorrow before a storm risk goes up as we approach sunrise tomorrow,” Monahan said.

Most of the severe weather will stay in South Georgia on Tuesday, but the metro area could see a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, with the main concern being for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Areas further south could see a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main concern there will be for damaging winds and a marginal risk for a brief, spin-up tornado.

Things dry out for Wednesday and Thursday, but another shot of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms is expected on Friday into Saturday, Monahan said.

