Powder Springs melee leads to fatal shooting, police say

Teenage suspect’s initial manslaughter charge upgraded to murder
Coledye Warnock, 18, was taken into custody by Powder Springs police and faces a murder charge, police said.

33 minutes ago

A Powder Springs teenager was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he shot and killed another teen during a fight involving several others.

Coledye Warnock, 18, was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, according to his arrest warrant, but Powder Springs police later announced the charge was upgraded to murder. The victim, 19-year-old Fabrice Robelin, died from a gunshot wound to his head and neck, police said.

Officers were called to the Lost Mountain Lake neighborhood pool on Coolwood Cove around 7:30 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired and a person down, police said. Warnock’s arrest warrant said several men had been fighting in the area but dispersed when a shot was fired.

According to the arresting officer’s affidavit, Warnock described the incident to investigators. He told police that during the fight, Robelin fell in a grassy area in a way that concealed his right hand, the warrant said. Warnock explained that he thought Robelin had a gun, so he pulled his own gun when they made contact, according to the warrant. Warnock told investigators that when he used his gun to hit Robelin, it fired a shot, the warrant said.

After the gunshot, the fighting stopped and Warnock fled, the warrant said. According to the affidavit, he threw his gun’s magazine into the woods as he ran away, then accidentally fired it a second time into the ground while he tried to eject the round in the gun’s chamber.

Warnock was booked into the Cobb County jail just after midnight Thursday on felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and criminal use of a firearm with an altered ID mark, jail records show. He remains in jail without bond.

