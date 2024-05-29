Police seek suspect more than a week after Forest Park homicide

Police are searching for a homicide suspect more than a week after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a residential area of Forest Park, officials said.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Burks Road just after 10:15 p.m. May 20, Forest Park police said. They found an unresponsive man, later identified as John Donahue, suffering from a gunshot wound.
An investigator with the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Donahue dead soon after arriving, police said.
No further information about the shooting was released, but the investigation remains active.
Investigators have asked for help from the public as they work to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Park police at 404-366-4141 or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
