Police seek suspect more than a week after Forest Park homicide

Police are searching for a homicide suspect more than a week after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a residential area of Forest Park, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Burks Road just after 10:15 p.m. May 20, Forest Park police said. They found an unresponsive man, later identified as John Donahue, suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigator with the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Donahue dead soon after arriving, police said.