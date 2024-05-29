BreakingNews
LIVE: Georgia senator due in court today for hearing in Fulton Trump case
Crime & Public Safety

Police seek suspect more than a week after Forest Park homicide

The victim, identified as John Donahue, was found with a gunshot wound on Burks Road in Forest Park, police said.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

By
16 minutes ago

Police are searching for a homicide suspect more than a week after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a residential area of Forest Park, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Burks Road just after 10:15 p.m. May 20, Forest Park police said. They found an unresponsive man, later identified as John Donahue, suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigator with the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Donahue dead soon after arriving, police said.

No further information about the shooting was released, but the investigation remains active.

Investigators have asked for help from the public as they work to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Park police at 404-366-4141 or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

