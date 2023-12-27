Police seek help identifying suspect in NW Atlanta home invasion

Atlanta police need help identifying a man who allegedly stole an AR-15-style rifle at gunpoint from a northwest Atlanta homeowner this month.
Officers responded at around 1:40 p.m. Dec. 13 to the newly constructed residence, located in the 1100 block of Northwest Drive in Carey Park. The home was built this year and sold Sept. 14, according to county tax records.
The suspect is accused of kicking down the front door and robbing the victim at gunpoint, police said. He then fled the area and remains at large.
On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the suspect who they said is between the ages of 17 and 20. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants and has dreadlocks that go down to his cheekbone.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
