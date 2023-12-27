Police seek help identifying suspect in NW Atlanta home invasion

Atlanta police need help identifying a man who allegedly stole an AR-15-style rifle at gunpoint from a northwest Atlanta homeowner this month.

Officers responded at around 1:40 p.m. Dec. 13 to the newly constructed residence, located in the 1100 block of Northwest Drive in Carey Park. The home was built this year and sold Sept. 14, according to county tax records.

The suspect is accused of kicking down the front door and robbing the victim at gunpoint, police said. He then fled the area and remains at large.