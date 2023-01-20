Pedestrian killed by GDOT HERO vehicle on Atlanta highway, officials say

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to the crash on I-75/85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 11:10 p.m., agency spokesman Lt. Michael Burns said. The HERO truck had hit a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Burns said. The HERO unit stopped after the crash and the driver cooperated with state troopers.