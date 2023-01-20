ajc logo
X

Pedestrian killed by GDOT HERO vehicle on Atlanta highway, officials say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A Georgia Department of Transportation HERO vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on the I-75/85 Connector late Thursday night, state officials said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to the crash on I-75/85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 11:10 p.m., agency spokesman Lt. Michael Burns said. The HERO truck had hit a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Burns said. The HERO unit stopped after the crash and the driver cooperated with state troopers.

An acronym for Highway Emergency Response Operator, HERO units respond to traffic incidents around metro Atlanta with the goal of restoring normal traffic flow. They keep road surfaces clear and often help motorists with issues like flat tires, dead batteries, overheating engines or cars that simply ran out of gas.

No further details have been released about the fatal collision, and the crash report has not been completed, Burns said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New Georgia House Speaker: No Medicaid expansion to all poor for now4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA
15h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia House Speaker not looking for new abortion limits now
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia House Speaker not looking for new abortion limits now
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: GBI

GBI: Man shot by Doraville officer during traffic stop was inside patrol vehicle
11h ago
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
13h ago
2nd suspect ID’d in Gwinnett car dealership killing; whereabouts unknown
16h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
18h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top