Pair indicted on murder charges in separate Cobb shootings

Peter Lampley, of Dallas, is accused of killing a man in January outside Taco Mac at the Parkway Pointe shopping center in the Cumberland area near the junction of I-75 and I-285, police said. Outside the restaurant, 24-year-old Larry Miller of Atlanta was found shot multiple times.

“Said accused did fire a firearm at the victim while inside a vehicle ...” the warrant states. “The victim fled the vehicle and said accused followed the victim, continuing to fire his firearm at the victim.”