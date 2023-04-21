Pair indicted on murder charges in separate Cobb shootings

The Cobb County grand jury this week indicted two men in separate deadly shootings three weeks apart earlier this year, according to the district attorney.
Peter Lampley, of Dallas, is accused of killing a man in January outside Taco Mac at the Parkway Pointe shopping center in the Cumberland area near the junction of I-75 and I-285, police said. Outside the restaurant, 24-year-old Larry Miller of Atlanta was found shot multiple times.
“Said accused did fire a firearm at the victim while inside a vehicle ...” the warrant states. “The victim fled the vehicle and said accused followed the victim, continuing to fire his firearm at the victim.”
Lampley was indicted on five charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct, court records show. He remained Friday in the Cobb jail, where he is being held without bond.
In a separate homicide investigation in February, Deandra Benson was charged in a shooting in Vinings.
The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Allegretto Circle, Cobb police previously said. Officers found 31-year-old Timothy Bennett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he died from his injuries.
Benson was still at the home when officers arrived and was arrested. He was indicted on four charges: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was being held without bond Friday at the Cobb jail.
