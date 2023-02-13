Man charged with murder after shooting another man in Vinings, police say

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Allegretto Circle in Vinings, Cobb police said. Officers found 31-year-old Timothy Bennett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, Deandra Benson, 36, was still there when officers arrived, police said. He was booked into the Cobb jail and charged with murder and aggravated assault.