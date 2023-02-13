BreakingNews
Crews working to put out large apartment fire near Marietta
Man charged with murder after shooting another man in Vinings, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A man was arrested at the scene after he allegedly shot another man to death in Cobb County on Friday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Allegretto Circle in Vinings, Cobb police said. Officers found 31-year-old Timothy Bennett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, Deandra Benson, 36, was still there when officers arrived, police said. He was booked into the Cobb jail and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Detectives said they believe Benson shot Bennett following an argument. The investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

