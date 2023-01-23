1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at busy Cobb shopping center

Cobb County police are actively investigating a shooting at a busy shopping center where one person was injured and a suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Parkway Pointe shopping center in the Cumberland area near the junction of I-75 and I-285, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. Police did not have an update on the medical status of the person shot, but Delk said a suspect had been detained at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting at the shopping center, which is located just across the Perimeter from Truist Park and the Battery. Parkway Pointe is home to a Taco Mac, an AMC movie theater and a Main Event entertainment center, which includes a bowling alley and arcade.
The investigation remains active and additional information will be released when it is available, Delk said.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com