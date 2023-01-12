Officials: 2 inmates taken to hospital after starting fire at Fulton County Jail

An isolated fire started by two inmates at the Fulton County Jail caused a dorm at the facility to be evacuated and those inmates to be taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure Thursday morning, officials said.
Employees could be seen waiting outside the jail around 10 a.m. after the dorm was evacuated. The fire was intentionally started by two detainees and required the jail operations staff to quickly move detainees out of the affected area, Fulton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Candace Finethy said.
The two inmates who started the fire were the most affected, Finethy said. They were taken to the hospital and will be evaluated as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported.
After firefighters responded and jail operations staff helped clear out the smoke, the dorm facility was deemed safe and all other detainees were returned, according to Finethy.
No further details have been released about the incident.
