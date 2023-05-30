X

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Union City hotel murder

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole in a 2020 murder at a Union City hotel.

Jordan Scott was found guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by a Fulton County jury on May 26. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Adams sentenced Scott to life without parole plus 15 years.

Scott, along with his friend Michael Hizine, went to a Union City Garden Inn and Suites on the night of August 20, 2020, where Quantavious Williams was staying. According to the district attorney’s office, Hizine wanted to confront Williams about “perceived disrespect” and the two got into a fight.

Video surveillance shows Scott separated the two before shooting Williams six times as he attempted to run away, according to the DA’s office. Williams died at Grady Memorial Hospital. According to the DA’s office, Hizine identified Scott as the assailant.

According to an obituary, Williams was born in Eatonton and attended Charles Drew High School in Riverdale. He was 27.

“The defendant turned a fistfight he was not involved in into a murder,” District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “Settling disputes with firearms is tearing apart our communities. I hope this conviction gives Mr. Williams’ loved ones some sense of justice.”

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

