Man paid $20K to kill co-owner of Gwinnett car dealership sentenced to life

A man hired to kill the co-owner of a Gwinnett County car dealership by her former partner was sentenced to prison Friday, officials said.

Wesley Vickers, 24, was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2022 shooting death of Courtney Owens, Gwinnett district attorney’s office spokesman Marcus Garner said. Vickers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

“We grieve with the family of Ms. Owens,” district attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This was a violent incident in our community, and we are charged with bringing the people who did this to justice.”