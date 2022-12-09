Shooting victim found dead at Gwinnett car dealership

A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
A large police presence, including K-9 units, can be seen outside Royal Court Motors on Annistown Road near Centerville. Gwinnett police confirmed that a body had been found at the location but released few details.
The victim is a female of unknown age with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. He said police plan to release additional information about the investigation later today.
