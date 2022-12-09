BreakingNews
Shooting victim found dead at Gwinnett car dealership
ajc logo
X

Shooting victim found dead at Gwinnett car dealership

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.

A large police presence, including K-9 units, can be seen outside Royal Court Motors on Annistown Road near Centerville. Gwinnett police confirmed that a body had been found at the location but released few details.

The victim is a female of unknown age with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. He said police plan to release additional information about the investigation later today.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of killing ex-wife’s attorney, setting Gwinnett law office on fire
5h ago

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...
9h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
3h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Dunwoody police ID man accused of pulling gun on officers
1h ago
Atlanta officer hit by car makes ‘miraculous breakthrough’ but faces long recovery
1h ago
Two indicted in shooting that killed 2, injured 15 over July 4 weekend 2020
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Open enrollment deadline nears for Georgians who qualify for ACA insurance
6h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
17h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top