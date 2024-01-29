Man in custody after SWAT standoff by school near Atlanta University Center

At least one man is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home by an elementary school near downtown Atlanta, according to officials.

Atlanta police were called after shots were fired around 2 a.m. at a home across from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School on Fair Street in the Ashview Heights neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News. The location is also a short distance from the Atlanta University Center.

Police told the news station that the man fired shots at his roommate before barricading himself in a bedroom at the back of the house and refusing to come out when officers arrived.