Exclusive
Atlanta’s Black culture took off with Maynard Jackson administration
Crime & Public Safety

Man in custody after SWAT standoff by school near Atlanta University Center

Atlanta police enter a home near M. Agnes Jones Elementary School after an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police enter a home near M. Agnes Jones Elementary School after an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday morning.
By
31 minutes ago

At least one man is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home by an elementary school near downtown Atlanta, according to officials.

Atlanta police were called after shots were fired around 2 a.m. at a home across from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School on Fair Street in the Ashview Heights neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News. The location is also a short distance from the Atlanta University Center.

Police told the news station that the man fired shots at his roommate before barricading himself in a bedroom at the back of the house and refusing to come out when officers arrived.

SWAT team members entered the house around 6:15 a.m., and the man surrendered about 15 minutes later, Channel 2 reported. The situation did not appear to affect school operations.

It’s not clear what led to shots being fired. Police have not reported any injuries.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top