Man in custody after SWAT standoff by school near Atlanta University Center

At least one man is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home by an elementary school near downtown Atlanta, according to officials.
Atlanta police were called after shots were fired around 2 a.m. at a home across from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School on Fair Street in the Ashview Heights neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News. The location is also a short distance from the Atlanta University Center.
Police told the news station that the man fired shots at his roommate before barricading himself in a bedroom at the back of the house and refusing to come out when officers arrived.
SWAT team members entered the house around 6:15 a.m., and the man surrendered about 15 minutes later, Channel 2 reported. The situation did not appear to affect school operations.
It’s not clear what led to shots being fired. Police have not reported any injuries.
