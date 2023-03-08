Man having heroin withdrawals suffers seizure, dies in Cobb jail, officials say

James Martin, 41, died just before 9:30 a.m. after he had a seizure, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office said. Martin had been booked into jail Friday after being arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession. He told deputies he was a heroin addict and had just binged on the drug, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

At the detention center, Martin was placed under observation in the infirmary, the sheriff’s office said. On Wednesday morning, he told medical staff he did not feel well and had a seizure a short time later, according to the statement. Medical staff members performed first aid and administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. Despite their efforts, Martin was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, authorities said.