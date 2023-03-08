Man having heroin withdrawals suffers seizure, dies in Cobb jail, officials say

A man arrested on drug possession charges died Wednesday morning at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after he experienced a medical emergency while suffering from heroin withdrawals, authorities said.
James Martin, 41, died just before 9:30 a.m. after he had a seizure, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office said. Martin had been booked into jail Friday after being arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession. He told deputies he was a heroin addict and had just binged on the drug, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
At the detention center, Martin was placed under observation in the infirmary, the sheriff’s office said. On Wednesday morning, he told medical staff he did not feel well and had a seizure a short time later, according to the statement. Medical staff members performed first aid and administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. Despite their efforts, Martin was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.
“Heroin, meth, fentanyl and other opioids have tragically taken so many lives in Cobb County, causing irreparable harm to families,” Sheriff Craig Owens said.
The sheriff’s office shared multiple resources for people affected by drugs. Cobb residents can anonymously report drug dealers to law enforcement by calling 770-590-5554. Any Georgia residents seeking support as they deal with drug abuse can call the CARES Warm Line administered by the state’s council on substance abuse at 1-844-326-5400.
