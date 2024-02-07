Man dies after being found shot in Carey Park neighborhood

A man was killed Tuesday in an overnight shooting in Atlanta’s Carey Park neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were called at around 11:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive for a man shot. Officers arrived at the scene in northwest Atlanta and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. His identity was not released.
A motive is unclear, and authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
Homicide investigators were called to the scene, located between Hightower Road and James Jackson Parkway.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
