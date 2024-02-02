Man convicted of killing woman over theft of $100 at Clayton gas station

A man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison after killing a woman who had taken $100 from him.

Yusuf Minor, 29, of Stone Mountain, was convicted last week of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley announced Friday. Minor’s life sentence includes an additional 25 years, but he will be eligible for parole.

A second man, 24-year-old Tamone Calloway, faces identical charges in the same case but has not faced trial. Mosley did not provide details about how he was allegedly involved in the incident.