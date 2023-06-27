X

Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting at DeKalb gas station

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A suspect was arrested Tuesday, a week after a man was found fatally shot at a DeKalb County gas station, police said.

Nathan Weeks, 26, is facing charges of murder in the June 20 incident that killed a 55-year-old man, according to authorities.

The victim, whose name was not released, was found by police sitting in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a Chevron on the corner of Redan and South Hairston roads. Police told Channel 2 Action News that he spoke with the suspect before shots were fired at around 8:30 p.m. The victim later died at a hospital.

Police previously said that the killing did “not appear to be a random act.”

ExploreMan dies after being shot multiple times at DeKalb gas station

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb’s homicide unit at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

