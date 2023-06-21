Man dies after being shot multiple times at DeKalb gas station

DeKalb County police believe a man fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a gas station Tuesday night knew his killer.

The 55-year-old victim, whose name was not released, died at a hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. at the Chevron on the corner of Redan and South Hairston roads, according to police. Officers told Channel 2 Action News he spoke with the suspect before multiple shots were fired.

While it remains under investigation, the killing “does not appear to be a random act,” a police spokesperson said. Detectives were following up on leads Wednesday and soliciting tips from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb’s homicide unit at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

