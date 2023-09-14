Man stabbed to death at downtown Atlanta apartment building

BreakingNews
A man died Thursday after he was stabbed multiple times at an apartment building in downtown Atlanta’s Hotel District, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the MAA Centennial Olympic Park apartments just after 2 a.m., Atlanta police said. At the scene, police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, but officials did not say if he was inside the apartment building or on the street.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said. A homicide investigation was opened, but police did not release further details about the incident or say if any suspects had been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

