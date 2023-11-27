Kentucky man charged in Gwinnett killing; 2nd suspect remains at large

Cantrell was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car parked on the sidewalk in a Gwinnett neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to a person shot call on Allen Street in Buford around 3 a.m. and found Cantrell, who was taken to the hospital but later died.

When police identified Jackson as a suspect, they also said a second person may have been involved. Nearly three weeks later, Davis was arrested.

Jackson’s whereabouts remain unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

