Cops: 2nd shooting in Gwinnett over 8-hour span leaves Buford man dead

At about 3 a.m., Gwinnett police responded to a person shot call at a home on Allen Street in Buford. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body inside the parked vehicle. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell, died at a hospital.

Police said officers searched for suspects in the area, located about a mile northeast of downtown Buford. Detectives are trying to identify at least two people who they said might be involved.

It was the second deadly shooting within a span of eight hours in the county, with the previous victim found lying between buildings in the Gwinnett Village area Sunday evening after an exchange of gunfire between at least two people. His name was not released.

In that case, police were called around 8 p.m. to the 1600 block of Pirkle Road after multiple people reported hearing gunfire. By 2 a.m., a suspect was booked into the county jail. Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen, 28, of Stone Mountain, faces several charges, including felony murder, police said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.