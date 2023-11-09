BreakingNews
Police ID suspect in deadly Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Police ID suspect in deadly Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By
14 minutes ago
Gwinnett County police are requesting the public’s help in finding a 33-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Buford man last month.

Rodericus Jackson is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 16 killing of 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell, who was found shot inside a parked vehicle on the sidewalk of a quiet Gwinnett County neighborhood.

“Jackson’s whereabouts are unknown currently,” police said Thursday.

At about 3 a.m. that day, officers responded to a person shot call at a home on Allen Street in Buford and found Cantrell’s body inside the vehicle. He died at a hospital, police said.

At the time, detectives were trying to identify at least two people they said might be involved. Police said officers canvassed the area, located about a mile northeast of downtown Buford.

Jackson is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, police said. It was the second deadly shooting within a span of eight hours in the county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Lawsuit over $7M in unpaid work delayed South Downtown foreclosures
