‘Justice for my baby’: Decapitated newborn’s parents talk publicly for 1st time

Speaking publicly for the first time since the infant’s death, the couple said they were still hurt, angry and distraught.

“It’s been tough on the whole family. They’ve been strong and resilient with trying to move forward with life and get back to, not normal, but a new normal, given the grief they have sustained,” attorney Cory Lynch said during Wednesday’s news conference.

The baby suffered a sudden and rare birth complication known as shoulder dystocia — a life-threatening condition in which one or both shoulders become locked in the mother’s pelvis, preventing it from descending further into the birth canal. According to The Cleveland Clinic, the crisis can cause a baby to suffer from a potentially fatal lack of oxygen as well as fractured collarbones and limbs as the physician tries to free it for delivery.

On Tuesday, the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and released a report stating the cause of death as a “fracture-dislocation with complete transection” of the upper cervical spine and spinal cord due to shoulder dystocia, arrest of labor and fetal entrapment in the birth canal.

Edmond clarified Wednesday that the homicide ruling did not mean criminal charges will be filed. The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, which will have to make that determination, said in a statement that it has not received a file or charges from the Clayton County Police Department regarding the case.

A month after the baby’s death, the family’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the hospital, Dr. Tracey St. Julian and several nurses and a medical group that delivered the baby, alleging negligence and attempts to cover up details of the death.

At the time, Southern Regional Medical cited privacy laws for not being able to discuss the case but denied any wrongdoing. The hospital issued a statement, saying, “this unfortunate infant death occurred in utero prior to the delivery and decapitation.”

The lawsuit and a news release from the attorneys for the parents allege that St. Julian, the attending physician at the birth, applied excessive force on the baby’s head and neck during the attempted vaginal delivery and, as a result, the baby was decapitated.

According to the complaint, the baby’s legs and torso were then delivered through the C-section incision without the head. The baby’s head was then delivered vaginally.

Edmond said Wednesday the hospital has not been cooperative in terms of discovery. In a new statement, a hospital official said they could not comment due to pending litigation.

The attorney said they hope to start depositions soon and plan to depose everyone who was in the delivery room.

“The most offensive aspect of this case deals with the lies and coverup that occurred after the decapitation,” Edmond said.

The couple were not allowed to hold their child, were encouraged to have the baby cremated and were not offered a free autopsy, Edmond said.

“We just want justice for our son. They lied to us, they didn’t let us touch him,” Taylor said.