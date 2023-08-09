BreakingNews
Parents of baby decapitated during delivery sue hospital and doctor

Clayton County complaint alleges medical negligence and cover-up on part of Southern Regional Medical Center and others

The parents of a baby boy whom they say was decapitated during his delivery in July are suing Southern Regional Medical Center, the physician, Dr. Tracey Saint Julian, and others for negligence and allege that there were attempts to cover up details of the tragic death.

The complaint, which attorneys said they filed on Wednesday in state court in Clayton County, seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

According to the lawsuit and their attorneys, Jessica Ross, 20, a hair stylist, and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., 21, who works in hospitality, were looking forward to becoming first-time parents to the boy they had already named Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Jr.

Both looked forward to doing the things parents do with their children like celebrating birthdays and holiday.

Ross’s amniotic membrane ruptured at about 10 a.m. on July 9. She went to the emergency department that day and a couple of hours later eceived IV Pitocin to help induce labor.

Hours later, when she was fully dilated, Ross was instructed to begin pushing., the complaint says

The baby did not properly descend due to shoulder dystocia, when the baby’s shoulders are stuck during delivery, and Ross pushed without delivery for about three hours, according to the complaint. Dr. Tracey St. Julian attempted to deliver the baby vaginally using different methods including applying traction to the baby’s head, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, there’s no documentation of a nurse or St. Julian “activating any emergency obstetrical protocol in a timely manner after the shoulder dystocia was recognized” nor is there a record that anyone recommending an emergency C-section or to get help from other medical professionals.

The lawsuit and a release from the attorneys for the parents allege St. Julian negligently applied excessive force on the baby’s head and neck during the attempted vaginal delivery and, as a result the baby was decapitated.

According to the complaint, the baby’s legs and torso were delivered through the C-section incision without the head. The baby’s head was then delivered vaginally.

Attorneys Cory Lynch and Dr. Rod Edmond, who are representing the couple, said It wasn’t until the funeral home informed Ross and Taylor several days later of the extent of their son’s condition that they found out he had been decapitated.

“They’re pretty touch and go and they hold it together pretty well when they can,” said Lynch. “Other times they break down. Even talking to them on a daily basis, you can hear the sadness in their voices and see it in their eyes.”

In a statement, Southern Regional Medical Center called the loss “heartbreaking.”

Citing patient privacy laws and HIPAA, the statement said it was “unable to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event. Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient.”

St. Julian’s office could not be reached for comment. The nurses are not yet identified,

