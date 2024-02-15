Hyundai to hold weekend software clinic to install update, prevent thefts

VandeLinde said the company is aware that the vehicle theft increase has put strains on police departments and local communities, so they are now working with APD and Greenbrier Mall to hold the anti-theft clinic for Hyundai owners.

“Hyundai deeply appreciates the partnerships of local police departments, civic and community leaders and elected officials, because without their support, we simply couldn’t pull off these events,” VandeLinde said.

The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The software updates are available at no cost and no appointment is necessary, with complimentary steering wheel locks also available.

Although violent crime in Atlanta saw a decrease in 2023, the number of auto thefts continued to rise. On Monday, Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a city council committee meeting that auto theft was the “highest crime category” the department had last year because of how vulnerable Hyundais and Kias are.

According to APD data, there was a 61% increase in motor vehicle thefts in 2023 from the previous year, many of which were Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

According to Andrew Fincher, APD’s auto crimes unit supervisor, nearly 1,800 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen in the city in 2023. Of those, almost 200 had firearms in them.

“These vehicles are being taken for crimes of opportunity; they are being utilized to commit more crimes,” said Fincher, adding that 93% of those vehicles were recovered.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a viral TikTok challenge highlighted the vulnerabilities in the two vehicles. More than 8 million Hyundais and Kias dating to the 2011 model year could be vulnerable to those taking part in the social media challenge, which simply required a screwdriver and USB cord, the Associated Press reported.

Kia and Hyundai operate separately, with Hyundai serving as the parent company. Last May, Hyundai and Kia agreed to a settlement potentially worth $200 million relating to a lawsuit accusing them of making millions of vehicles that were easy prey to thieves because they lacked protections that were commonly included by other manufacturers.

VandeLinde said Hyundai began working on different ways to mitigate the problem, including an extended alarm fix, a steering wheel lock distribution program and a software solution, which was launched last year.

VandeLinde said 830 Hyundai dealers across the nation are completing thousands of software updates every day.

APD Zone 4 Commander Antonio Clay said it’s helpful for Greenbrier Mall and Hyundai to be able to provide anti-theft clinics because there are no dealerships within the city limits. He encouraged anyone with a Hyundai to take advantage and get the software installed.

“If you own a Hyundai, come out to Greenbrier (Mall). If you know someone who owns a Hyundai, tell them to come out to Greenbrier,” Clay said. “It takes a village to prevent crime, so I’m asking for the community’s help.”