Gwinnett police charge 2 with murder after 16-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

According to Bonasera’s arrest warrants, he sold Anaiya Nicole Jefferson pills containing fentanyl. She died Oct. 12 at a Norcross-area home, warrants state.

The Gwinnett police department has reported a 30% decrease in fatal overdoses this year. But the department’s narcotics unit has ramped up efforts to find the dealers. That’s led to 60% increase in fentanyl-related arrests, the department said.

“The Gwinnett County Police Department wants to remind the public that anyone who seeks medical help in good faith for someone experiencing a drug overdose will not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted for drug-related offenses that arise solely from seeking assistance,” the department said in an emailed statement.

In August, a suspect charged with murdering two men who died from fentanyl overdoses was arrested in Atlanta, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. David Shane Lancaster, 45, of Lawrenceville, had a backpack that contained methamphetamine, a scale and a gun when he was found, investigators said.

According to his arrest warrants, Lancaster sold fentanyl to two men who died. Eldin Mehmedovic died May 23, 2023, from an overdose, investigators said. Sean Wignall was 22 when he died Jan. 5, according to a GoFundMe page created to assist his family. He also purchased fentanyl from Lancaster, according to police.

Also in August, a 14-month-old boy died after being exposed to fentanyl left near his car seat and in a bedroom, according to Gwinnett police.

Investigators believe 30-year-old D’Brianne McMillan had both methamphetamine and fentanyl in her Lawrenceville-area home. After the boy’s death, she was arrested on several charges, including second-degree murder and cruelty to children, according to arrest warrants.

Gwinnett residents who need to report suspicious drug activity can call the narcotics tip line at 770-513-5480.