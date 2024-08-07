Gwinnett man charged in 2 fentanyl deaths arrested, caught with meth, police say

A suspect charged with murdering two men who died from fentanyl overdoses was arrested in Atlanta, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

David Shane Lancaster, 45, of Lawrenceville, was a fugitive until his arrest this week. When he was found, he had a backpack that contained methamphetamine, a scale and a gun, investigators said.

Lancaster has been charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of sale of a controlled substance. The warrants for Lancaster were secured by Gwinnett police on July 26.