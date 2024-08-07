Breaking: Reinvestigation of Fulton’s 2020 election ordered by Georgia Election Board
Gwinnett man charged in 2 fentanyl deaths arrested, caught with meth, police say

A man charged with murder in two fentanyl-related deaths was arrested this week and found with methamphetamine, according to investigators.

A suspect charged with murdering two men who died from fentanyl overdoses was arrested in Atlanta, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

David Shane Lancaster, 45, of Lawrenceville, was a fugitive until his arrest this week. When he was found, he had a backpack that contained methamphetamine, a scale and a gun, investigators said.

Lancaster has been charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of sale of a controlled substance. The warrants for Lancaster were secured by Gwinnett police on July 26.

David Shane Lancaster was being held without bond Wednesday.

According to his arrest warrants, Lancaster sold fentanyl to a man who died. Eldin Mehmedovic died May 23, 2023, from an overdose, investigators said.

ExploreAutopsy reveals Dunwoody student died from fentanyl overdose

Then on Jan. 5, another man died after purchasing fentanyl from Lancaster, arrest warrants state. Sean Wignall was 22 when he died, according to a GoFundMe page created to assist his family.

Lancaster was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he was being held without bond late Wednesday. Records show his criminal history includes serving time twice in Georgia prisons.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Lancaster served from May 2004 until November 2005 and again from November 2006 until March 2007 following convictions for burglary and theft.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

