The latest Georgia death, a Columbia County deputy shot during a traffic stop Saturday evening, has prompted calls for an end to the violence against law enforcement officers. In addition to those killed, four metro Atlanta officers have been shot during the past two weeks, and a second Columbia deputy was also injured in Saturday’s shooting.

Like many state leaders and others in the law enforcement community, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman expressed his condolences to Columbia sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff (Clay) Whittle is a friend and I’m heartbroken for the loss he and his team are dealing with,” Freeman said in a Facebook post. “They are an outstanding law enforcement agency.”

Freeman also called for end to the assaults against officers.

“This violence against law enforcement must stop,” Freeman said. “Repeat offenders must be held accountable. I’ve lost count how many officers have been shot this month.”

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office also called for an end to the violence.

“Unfortunately this has been the headline far too often this year in Georgia and across the United States,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Violence against law enforcement must stop and the suspects, if they face justice must be held accountable to the fullest and toughest extent of the law.”

Gov. Brian Kemp expressed his sympathies on social media for the fallen deputy on behalf of his office, his wife, Marty, and his family.

“As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation,” Kemp said.

State Attorney General Chris Carr echoed the sentiments about the risks of wearing the badge.

“Anyone willing to put on the uniform every day in a job that’s not safe, with somebody waiting for them to come home at the end of the shift, deserves our unwavering support and continued appreciation,” Carr said in a Facebook post.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, two deputies were attempting a traffic stop on Interstate 20 just outside of Augusta, when a suspect later identified as James Blake Montgomery fired shots, Major Steve Morris with the Columbia sheriff’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One deputy was killed and a second was shot in the face, Morris said. On Sunday, Morris said Montgomery was found dead inside the camper he had been driving.

“His death remains under investigation,” Morris said.

On Thursday, a Fulton County deputy was shot in the leg while on his way to help a fellow officer, Sheriff Pat Labat said during a Thursday night news conference. The Atlanta Police Department said the deputy was “struck by gunfire from a moving vehicle and that the suspect(s) fled from the scene immediately following the incident.”

The string of officers injured or killed in the metro area began April 15 when South Fulton police Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on collision. At Garcia’s funeral, Chief Keith Meadows promoted the fallen officer to captain.

The driver accused of hitting Garcia, Santoria McLean, 31, was charged with murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and disobeying a traffic control device, according to the Georgia State Patrol. McLean was also injured in the crash and was not yet in the Fulton County jail late Saturday.

Two days after the South Fulton crash, Paulding County Deputy Brice Mattick was responding to a home for a wellness check when he was shot in the shoulder by 22-year-old Jameel Johnson, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies returned fire, killing Johnson.

Then on April 18, two more officers — South Fulton Lt. Charles Cook and Fulton County Officer Zahir Muid — were shot during an encounter that began on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Investigators said Rashan Jarvis Cofield, who had an outstanding warrant, pulled out a handgun.

Cook was struck at least three times and Muid returned fire. Muid was treated and released from Grady Memorial Hospital the same day, but Cook was critically injured.

On Friday, a week after being shot, Cook was “walking with assistance” in the hospital, a department spokesperson said. Cook “is still in the hospital but making positive progress,” the department said.

Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte was killed Feb. 7 when he was shot at a shopping complex on Market Boulevard, becoming the first law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year. Edward Espinoza, 23, who allegedly fired several shots at the officer, was later arrested and faces murder charges.

