1 deputy killed, 1 injured in shooting during traffic stop in east Georgia

One deputy was killed and a second shot in the face during a traffic stop Saturday evening in east Georgia, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies were attempting a traffic stop on Interstate 20 between exits 193 and 194, just outside of Augusta, when a suspect fired shots, Major Steve Morris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The names of the deputies were not immediately released.
The suspect was driving a camper that was pulling a vehicle, Morris said. The search continued Saturday evening for the shooting suspect, who investigators believed may have been inside the camper.
The investigation into the double shooting continued late Saturday.
Gov. Brian Kemp expressed his sympathies on social media for the fallen deputy on behalf of his office, his wife, Marty, and his family.
“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriff’s deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”
The Columbia deputy was the third Georgia law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty this year, according to police.
The shooting comes during a terrifying two weeks for metro Atlanta officers, where separate incidents have left one officer dead and four others injured.
On April 16, South Fulton police Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on crash while on duty. Garcia, 47, was the first South Fulton officer to die in the line of duty and was promoted to captain during his funeral service.
Earlier this year, Roswell Police Department Officer Jeremy Labonte, 24, was shot and killed Feb. 7 responding to a call reporting a suspicious person.
Saturday’s death is the second for the Columbia sheriff’s office, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. On July 12, 2004, Deputy Sheriff Wesley Mack, a U.S. Army veteran, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was 46.
