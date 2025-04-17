Breaking: Suspect dead after shooting Paulding deputy in neighborhood, officials say
Suspect dead after shooting Paulding deputy in neighborhood, officials say

The GBI respond to a Paulding County neighborhood on Thursday, April 17, 2025, after deputies shot and killed a man who officials said opened fire, injuring a deputy. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The GBI respond to a Paulding County neighborhood on Thursday, April 17, 2025, after deputies shot and killed a man who officials said opened fire, injuring a deputy. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Updated 0 minutes ago

Paulding County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man near Dallas on Thursday morning, after officials said the man opened fire, injuring a deputy.

Deputies were responding to a call for a welfare check at a house on Hemlock Glen in the Brooke Valley neighborhood when a man shot at them, officials said.

“When they got there and started doing their thing, there was a gentleman in the house that opened fire,” said Jordan Yuodis, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “Our deputies returned fire, killing him.”

The GBI confirmed they are responding to the scene.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and is “awake and talking,” Yuodis said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Neither the deputy nor the suspect were identified.

A photojournalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is headed to the scene.

— Please return to the AJC for updates.

