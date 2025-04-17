Suspect dead after shooting Paulding deputy in neighborhood, officials say

Paulding County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man near Dallas on Thursday morning, after officials said the man opened fire, injuring a deputy.

Deputies were responding to a call for a welfare check at a house on Hemlock Glen in the Brooke Valley neighborhood when a man shot at them, officials said.

“When they got there and started doing their thing, there was a gentleman in the house that opened fire,” said Jordan Yuodis, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “Our deputies returned fire, killing him.”