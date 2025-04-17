Suspect dead after shooting Paulding deputy in neighborhood, officials say

Paulding County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man near Dallas on Thursday morning, after officials said the man opened fire, injuring a deputy.
Deputies were responding to a call for a welfare check at a house on Hemlock Glen in the Brooke Valley neighborhood when a man shot at them, officials said.
“When they got there and started doing their thing, there was a gentleman in the house that opened fire,” said Jordan Yuodis, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “Our deputies returned fire, killing him.”
The GBI confirmed they are responding to the scene.
The deputy was transported to the hospital and is “awake and talking,” Yuodis said.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Neither the deputy nor the suspect were identified.
A photojournalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is headed to the scene.
— Please return to the AJC for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Man arrested in January fatal shooting in Reynoldstown
Aldrickus Brown faces multiple charges, including murder, “for his involvement” in the killing of Samuel D. Blash, according to Atlanta police.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.