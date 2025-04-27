Sheriff's deputy killed, another deputy injured during shooting at a traffic stop in Georgia

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Two Columbia County deputies were shot during a traffic stop Saturday evening, and one of them is dead, law enforcement officials said.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death around 6:30 p.m. of the deputy and said the other deputy was taken to a hospital, the WDRW television station reported.
The suspect was identified as James Blake Montgomery, who was in a camper near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road, Columbia County deputies told WDRW.
Helicopters and drones are in the air as authorities work to capture Montgomery, the deputies said.
Officers were heard on police radio saying to take a photo of the suspect “in the trailer,” WDRW reported. Apparently the focus was the Arrowood Mobile Home Community off Wrightsboro Road about three blocks west of Jimmie Dyess Parkway, the TV station said.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on X about the shooting.
“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”
Keep Reading
A week after being shot, South Fulton officer ‘walking with assistance’ in hospital
Lt. Charles Cook was one of two officers shot April 18 by a man suspected of jaywalking. The other officer was treated and released from hospital.
Search continues for shooter after Fulton deputy wounded in leg
The search continued Friday for suspects in the Thursday shooting of a Fulton County deputy who was hit in the leg by a shot from a moving vehicle.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.