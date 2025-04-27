Sheriff's deputy killed, another deputy injured during shooting at a traffic stop in Georgia

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Two Columbia County deputies were shot during a traffic stop Saturday evening, and one of them is dead, law enforcement officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death around 6:30 p.m. of the deputy and said the other deputy was taken to a hospital, the WDRW television station reported.

The suspect was identified as James Blake Montgomery, who was in a camper near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road, Columbia County deputies told WDRW.