Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

South Fulton police lieutenant killed in head-on crash while on duty

Lt. Helio Garcia was city’s first officer killed in the line of duty
South Fulton police Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a crash while on duty Tuesday night. (Credit: South Fulton Police Department)

Credit: City of South Fulton police

Credit: City of South Fulton police

South Fulton police Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a crash while on duty Tuesday night. (Credit: South Fulton Police Department)
By
31 minutes ago

A South Fulton police lieutenant was killed in a head-on crash while on duty Tuesday night, the department said.

Lt. Helio Garcia was driving his patrol vehicle on Flat Shoals Road near Connell Road when another driver veered into his lane and struck him, police told Channel 2 Action News.

“Lt. Garcia was a dedicated officer, a respected leader, and a friend to many within the South Fulton Police Department,” the department said in a social media post. “His commitment to protecting and serving this community was unwavering, and his legacy will live on through the lives he touched both in and out of uniform.”

The crash remained under investigation early Wednesday.

ExploreSlain Roswell police officer left lasting impact on many

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who served alongside him,” South Fulton police said. “Please keep Lt. Garcia’s family and our department in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating loss. Rest easy, sir. We have the watch from here.”

On his Facebook page, Garcia described himself as a “Man of God, father, husband, grandfather, protector and hero.”

Garcia was the first South Fulton officer to die in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page that tracks law enforcement deaths. The department previously lost a K-9 on Nov. 17, 2023, when the dog was shot when officers fired at an aggravated assault suspect who was believed to be armed, police previously said.

The South Fulton officer is the second in Georgia to be killed in the line of duty this year.

On Feb. 7, Roswell police Officer Jeremy Labonte was shot and killed while responding to a call. He was 24. Labonte was investigating a report of a suspicious person off Holcomb Bridge Road when he was shot by 23-year-old Edward Espinoza, according to to investigators.

Espinoza was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Johnny Hollman died in August 2023 after a "physical struggle" with Atlanta police, the GBI said. (Photo couertesy of Channel 2 Action News}

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta board upholds firing of officer after Taser use contributed to deacon’s death

Former Atlanta police officer was fired for using a taser after 62-year-old church deacon asked to talk with a supervisor instead of signing a ticket after a minor crash.

Pursuit of DeKalb Chick-fil-A robbery suspect ends in deadly Buckhead crash

Deputies ID man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home

The Latest

Danyel Smith

Georgia’s top court mulls new trial for man convicted of killing infant son

1h ago

‘Mad as hell’: Family questions GSP chase policy after teen killed in Atlanta

Officials ID man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp gives a speech at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500

Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.

Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next

A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.

Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game

At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.