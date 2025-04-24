Breaking: Fulton deputy shot in downtown Atlanta
It’s at least the second shooting today involving a law enforcement officer in Fulton.
The incident happened on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.

A Fulton County deputy was shot in downtown Atlanta, prompting a large police response Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred near 157 Forsyth St. Natalie Ammons with the Fulton sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting.

The deputy’s condition was not released, but officials said they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The area is near the Garnett MARTA station and a short walk from Atlanta City Hall. Atlanta police are assisting at the scene.

“The scene is active. Stay clear of this area. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Ammons said.

It’s at least the second shooting today involving a law enforcement officer in Fulton.

A man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta by Fulton officers. Police said the man, suspected of loitering, ran from officers and got into a vehicle. Officers told him to put his hands up, but he “began reaching down and produced a handgun, prompting our officers to discharge their firearms,” authorities said.

