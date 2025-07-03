Some will have a shorter holiday weekend with the Fourth of July falling on Friday this year.
But there is still plenty of time to celebrate. And that means law enforcement agencies and other experts are warning Georgians to plan ahead to stay safe while enjoying the summer fun.
“We understand that everyone is excited to reach their respective destinations and celebrate with friends and family,” the state Department of Public Safety said. “However, our concern is that they reach those destinations safely. We encourage everyone to obey the speed limit, wear their seatbelt, and avoid distractions, both inside and outside their vehicle.”
The State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols for the busy weekend, when some will travel and others will celebrate closer to home.
A total of 20 people died on Georgia’s roads and waterways during the Independence Day holiday period in 2024, one more than the during the 2023 holiday weekend, according to law enforcement. Last year, the Fourth of July landed on Thursday, and it was on Tuesday the previous year.
“We would like to remind everyone that driving while under the influence will not be tolerated,“ the DPS said. ”We are asking those who drink to please use a rideshare program, public transport, or find a sober designated driver."
From 2019 to 2023, 2,653 people were killed in traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday periods nationwide, and 40% of the drivers killed were drunk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
But it isn’t just the traffic, lakes and swimming pools that can be dangerous. Add alcohol, fireworks, the intense heat, and grilling to the mix, and the holiday weekend can quickly become less than memorable.
With several events planned throughout the metro area including the AJC Peachtree Road Race, parades and firework displays, drivers should practice patience while navigating crowds.
Police and firefighters also advise letting professionals handle patriotic pyrotechnics, and for good reason.
In 2024, firework injuries in the U.S. killed 11 people and sent 14,700 people to hospital emergency rooms, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There were an estimated 1,700 injuries involving sparklers last year the commission said.
“The Fourth of July holiday is one where the 911 Center sees a large spike in call volume due to mishaps and other concerns regarding firework use,” Gwinnett County police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
Even if your weekend plans only include grilling burgers, keep safety in mind, firefighters advise. Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith said planning ahead can not only help save dinner, but also lives and homes.
Last summer, a fire destroyed a northwest Atlanta apartment complex and left hundreds displaced. More than 100 people attended the party at the Bell Collier Village apartments in the 1900 block of Howell Mill Road on July 27. Fire officials confirmed the blaze, which began around 6:20 p.m., is suspected to have been ignited by a propane grill filled with charcoal.
HOLIDAY SAFETY TIPS
Driving tips
- Before heading out, make sure any needed vehicle repairs have been made and check the air pressure in the tires, along with fluids and brakes. Have a first aid kit and any other emergency supplies ready.
- Obey the speed limit.
- When you speed, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash.
- Designate a driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend or family member to help you get home safely if you drink alcohol.
- Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt and that children are in appropriate safety seats.
Fireworks safety tips
- Read the directions carefully, and inspect the device for any defects.
- Don’t allow young children to handle fireworks.
- Keep a bucket of water, a garden hose and a fire extinguisher close by.
- Ignite fireworks outdoors in an open area away from buildings, vehicles, vegetation or any other combustible material.
Swimming safety tips
- Provide close and constant attention to children in or near water.
- Even experienced swimmers should use the buddy system.
- Children, inexperienced swimmers and boaters should wear life jackets.
- Swim in an area with a lifeguard when possible.
- Don’t dive. Enter the water feet first.
Grilling tips
- Keep the grill outside and away from the house, deck, trees or anything else that could easily catch fire.
- Never leave the grill unsupervised, and watch out for small children and pets.
Sources: Law enforcement agencies, National Safety Council, American Red Cross
