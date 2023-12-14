Friday vigil for driver killed in crash with carjacking suspect in Clayton

A woman was fatally injured when a carjacking suspect allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Clayton County and crashed head-on into her car.

Jasmine Reeves, 33, died Saturday after suffering severe injuries in Friday’s crash near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two other passengers in Reeves’ car also suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The suspect, 24-year-old Deundra Smith, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony murder and theft by taking, among other counts, online jail records show. According to court records, his bond was denied Monday and he will remain in the Clayton jail at least until his preliminary hearing Jan. 24.