Friday vigil for driver killed in crash with carjacking suspect in Clayton

A woman was fatally injured when a carjacking suspect allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Clayton County and crashed head-on into her car.
Jasmine Reeves, 33, died Saturday after suffering severe injuries in Friday’s crash near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two other passengers in Reeves’ car also suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.
The suspect, 24-year-old Deundra Smith, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony murder and theft by taking, among other counts, online jail records show. According to court records, his bond was denied Monday and he will remain in the Clayton jail at least until his preliminary hearing Jan. 24.
The Clayton sheriff’s office said Smith was suspected of carjacking a yellow Chevrolet Camaro earlier on the day of the crash, Channel 2 reported. Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over.
When the deputies got out of their patrol car, the Camaro driver sped away, the sheriff’s office told Channel 2. The driver, later identified as Smith, made it about three-fourths of a mile down the road before losing control, crossing over the center line and hitting the front of Reeves’ car.
Reeves’ family told Channel 2 about the catastrophic nature of her injuries, including severe bleeding around her brain, a severed liver and two broken legs.
Reeves did not have life insurance and her family is trying to raise money to help cover her funeral expenses, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her sister. They plan to hold a candlelight vigil Friday evening, the news station reported.
Representatives for the Clayton sheriff’s office have not responded to inquiries about the incident.
About the Author