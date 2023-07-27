BreakingNews
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

Former hotel clerk gets 15-year prison sentence for human trafficking

Defendant was among 6 men convicted of trafficking 15-year-old girl, officials say

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By
52 minutes ago
X

A former hotel clerk who knowingly provided rooms for a trafficked teenager to be sold for sex pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges Thursday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials said.

Dionte Johnson, 30, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said. Johnson’s sentence includes another 10 years of supervised release after his prison stint. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case involved a 16-year-old girl who was discovered during a traffic stop in Cherokee County in December 2021, Carr said. The teenager, who was in the car with a man identified as Mark Thomas, told officers he had sold her for sex earlier that year, beginning when she was 15 years old.

ExploreGeorgia AG: Atlanta hotel clerk provided room where teen was sold for sex

The girl was sold for sex in both Cherokee and Fulton counties, including at multiple hotels along Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Carr said. During the course of the investigation, an analyst in the prosecutor’s office discovered that Thomas was assisted by a hotel employee in his trafficking of the girl.

Johnson worked as a clerk at the Economy Hotel at the time, and he helped Thomas by securing rooms for the girl and Thomas’ customers. In exchange, Johnson received kickback payments.

Johnson also solicited the girl for sex, Carr said.

He is the sixth man to be convicted in the case, Carr said. Each defendant received lengthy prison sentences, and Thomas was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to counts of battery, aggravated assault, child molestation and aggravated child molestation in addition to multiple trafficking charges.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI, local agencies search Newton County property for woman missing since 20161h ago

Credit: AP

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents...
4m ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

BREAKING: 2 fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
32m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
1h ago

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Man indicted, accused of setting off pipe bomb, stealing from DeKalb bank
4m ago
South Fulton police help arrest multiple murder suspects in 24-hour period
25m ago
BREAKING: 2 fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
32m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How watch livestream Thursday of 70th anniversary of Korean Armistice Day
13h ago
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
12h ago
Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top