Georgia AG: Atlanta hotel clerk provided room where teen was sold for sex

Investigators with the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit determined that Thomas had previously driven the girl to Woodstock to be sold for sex to two men, Jose Medina Dominguez and Cesar Juarez Oaxaca, according to Carr. Thomas, Dominguez and Oaxaca were all arrested and indicted on human trafficking charges.

The investigation also revealed that Thomas had sold the victim for sex along Fulton Industrial Boulevard and at hotels in the area, including the Economy Hotel where Johnson worked, Carr said. Thomas is accused of selling the girl to another man, Ruben Tolentino, and sharing some of the money with another defendant, Cedric Johnson, according to Carr.

Thomas was again indicted on human trafficking charges, this time alongside Tolentino and Cedric Johnson, Carr said. Those indictments were handed down in October, but the hotel clerk, Dionte Johnson, was not arrested until Valentine’s Day when he was booked into the Fulton jail.

Dionte Johnson remains in jail after his bond was denied at a first appearance hearing, online court records show.

Thomas is also booked in the Fulton jail, where he faces a laundry list of charges from his original arrest and a new charge of possessing child pornography, according to online records. His earlier charges include six counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of battery and one count each of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

“Selling minors for sex will not be tolerated,” GBI Director Mike Register said. “Our HEAT Unit is dedicated to investigating sex and labor trafficking around the state. We are thankful to partner with the Attorney General’s Office as they prosecute these heinous crimes and bring justice to vulnerable victims.”