Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park

Crews were dispatched when fire alarms started going off at the Dickey House in the park’s historic square between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and found the top part of the home engulfed in flames, park police spokesperson John Bankhead said. They had to call the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department to help extinguish the fire with more specialized equipment.

No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

“Given the damage to the home, it’s irreparable. There’s not much we can do about it,” Bankhead said.

The home, also known as the Davis House, was originally built in Dickey — about 30 miles East of Albany — on a one-thousand-acre plantation in the 1840s, according to the park’s website. It was occupied by the descendants of the original owners until 1961 when it was moved to Stone Mountain.

“It’s a representation of what it was like in the 1800s in Georgia,” Bankhead said. “It’s very sad. I mean, there were a lot of antiques from that era in the home, and with the water damage, this property, total loss.”

