Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in death of teen Susana Morales

“I just want to apologize to everybody (and) to the victims family,” Bryant said.

Morales went missing the night of July 26, 2022 after telling her mother that she was walking back home from a friend’s home at the Sterling Glen apartment complex, less than a mile from her house.

Morales’ mother Maria Guadalupe Bran thanked the prosecutors, the jury for reaching a verdict.

“It’s been very difficult since the first day my daughter disappeared,” Bran told Adkins through tears before Bryant was sentenced. “Every night I can’t sleep without thinking of her.”

Adkins asked to be able to speak directly to Bran.

“I cannot imagine the torture and pain you have endured,” Adkins told Bran. “Susana did not deserve this. I just hope that after today, you and your family, can find some peace. That is what I wish for you. Hopefully, you will receive some peace now.”

Prosecutors argued that, on the way home, Bryant kidnapped Morales, threw her phone out of the window and drove her out to a wooded area near Dacula before dumping her naked body.

“(Bryant) didn’t serve, he didn’t protect. He abused,” Special prosecutor Brandon Delfunt said in his closing arguments. “He took his power, he took his badge and used that to violate the law. He used that to murder.”

Delfunt described Bryant as evil, a monster and a predator.

“There is nobody else to hold accountable. There is nobody else involved. There is no evidence of anyone else involved,” Delfunt said in his closing remarks. “There is nothing. It’s solely the defendant in this case.”

Bryant’s attorney Tracy Drake admitted that her client was guilty of false reporting of a crime and admitted that Bryant had dumped Morales’ body in the woods.

“The only things we know for certain is that she was in the car with Miles. We do know that Miles left her in the woods. We don’t know if she was unconscious at that time or if she was dead,” Drake said in her closing arguments. “We don’t know that he did anything to her.”

Drake even went as far as describing her client as a “disgusting” and “terrible police officer” but argued that the state’s case was simply a theory of what could have happened and their evidence was tailored towards that theory.

“The fact that he left her out there is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard in my life, no matter what happened to her,” Drake said.

During opening statements, Drake had said Bryant was going to testify, but on Monday, Bryant said he was not after being asked by Judge Adkins.

Bryant was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, just days after Morales’ skeletonized remains were found on Feb. 6, 2023. The remains were confirmed through dental records, but a cause of death could not be determined.

Investigators found a gun registered to Bryant close to Morales’ remains. Bryant had reported the gun stolen the morning after Morales disappeared, but had requested that a detective not to be assigned to investigate the gun’s disappearance.

Cellphone data revealed Bryant was close to the location Morales’ remains were on the night of her disappearance. Records also showed his phone was back in the area later the same morning, about an hour before he reported his firearm stolen.

The state’s star witness, lead detective Angela Carter, conducted most of the 3-hour interrogation on Bryant that was played to the jury. During the interrogation, Bryant can be heard telling Carter and investigators that he didn’t know Morales and claiming he was not in the woods that night.

“You are not a bad person Miles. This is not just an effect on you, this is an effect on all officers everywhere,” Carter tells Bryant during the interview.

“That’s not me. It’s not me,” Bryant replies to her. “I was not involved.”

Towards the end of the interrogation, Bryant is placed in handcuffs and left alone inside the interrogation room.

“Man, I cannot go down for this (expletive),” Bryant said after being handcuffed. “I’m (going to) find who did this.”

Carter testified that they never identified another suspect. As part of the investigation, searches of Bryant’s work and personal phones, as well as his work computer were conducted that revealed some of his search history in the months after Morales’ disappearance.

One of the searches found was “how long does it take a body to decompose”, while other searches were for news articles relating to Morales’ remains being found and her disappearance.