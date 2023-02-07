Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say

Skeletal remains believed to be human were found near a creek in Gwinnett County on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.
A passerby discovered the remains near the ominously named Drowning Creek Road and Drowning Creek off Ga. 316, not far from Dacula, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. Officers returned to the area to complete a more thorough search after the previous evening’s efforts were cut short by nightfall.
Because the remains were heavily decomposed, investigators were not immediately able to determine any information about the victim, including their identity or the nature of their death, Richter said.
Police are working with the Gwinnett medical examiner to identify the remains and determine what may have happened, according to Richter. She said more information would be released once the medical examiner is able to analyze the remains.
