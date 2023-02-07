Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say

A passerby discovered the remains near the ominously named Drowning Creek Road and Drowning Creek off Ga. 316, not far from Dacula, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. Officers returned to the area to complete a more thorough search after the previous evening’s efforts were cut short by nightfall.

Because the remains were heavily decomposed, investigators were not immediately able to determine any information about the victim, including their identity or the nature of their death, Richter said.